Farm Bureau to host Cinco de Mayo taco dinner in Caliente

The Lincoln County Farm Bureau is inviting the community to come together for a festive evening as it hosts its first Cinco de Mayo Taco Dinner on Saturday, May 2, at Rose Memorial Park in Caliente.

The event marks the organization’s first annual celebration of Cinco de Mayo, offering residents an opportunity to gather for food, fun and community connection in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Admission to the event is free, with tacos and other items available for purchase. A raffle will also be held during the evening, giving attendees the chance to participate in additional activities while supporting the event.

Organizers are encouraging families, friends and community members to attend and enjoy the festivities. With a casual atmosphere and a focus on bringing people together, the event is expected to offer a welcoming space for residents of all ages.