Caliente Toy Run to benefit LCCG4K

Christmas may still be months away, but organizers are already preparing to help local families during the holiday season through the upcoming Caliente Toy Run on Saturday, May 16.

Sponsored by St. George Car Shows, the event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Side Track Restaurant and Sidecar Speakeasy in Caliente. The event is expected to feature a gathering of vehicles and visitors throughout the day, giving community members an opportunity to support local children while spending time in Caliente.

Community members are invited to participate by bringing one unwrapped toy or making a donation to support Lincoln County Christmas Gifts 4 Kids. LCCG4K is a local effort focused on providing holiday assistance to children and families in need throughout the county.

Additional information about the event can be found through St. George Car Shows on Facebook or at stgeorgecarshows.com. Community members interested in supporting Lincoln County Christmas Gifts 4 Kids beyond the toy run can find additional information and donation opportunities at lccg4k.com or through visiting the organization’s Facebook page.