Nevada Legal Services warns of SNAP eligibility changes

Nevada Legal Services is encouraging SNAP recipients to closely review any notices regarding changes to food assistance eligibility under new federal work requirements that took effect May 1.

According to the organization, additional groups may now be subject to SNAP work requirements, including some veterans, individuals experiencing homelessness, former foster youth and adults ages 55 to 64. Recipients may be required to document at least 80 hours per month of work, training or community service in order to continue receiving benefits.

Nevada Legal Services stated that individuals facing termination of benefits have the right to appeal decisions and encouraged recipients to carefully review any notices received from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Free legal assistance related to SNAP benefits is available through Nevada Legal Services. Additional information can be found at nevadalegalservices.org.