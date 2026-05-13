Caliente prepares for 76th Annual Memorial Day Homecoming celebration

Caliente’s annual Homecoming celebration will return Memorial Day weekend as the community prepares for four days of activities, tournaments, entertainment and traditions during the 76th Annual Caliente Homecoming celebration. This year’s theme, “Birth of our Nation, Spirit of Freedom,” will be reflected throughout the weekend’s events, which are set to bring together residents, returning families and visitors from across the region.

Festivities begin Friday, May 22, with the annual softball tournament at Dixon Park and the Nevada Bank and Trust Memorial BBQ from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday evening will also include graduation ceremonies for Lincoln County High School Class of 2026 seniors at 7 p.m. in Panaca.

Saturday’s schedule includes a full day of family-friendly events beginning with the 4-H Pancake Breakfast at Rose Park from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Other activities throughout the morning include the Caliente Farmers Market, a Color Fun Run and a community rock painting activity near the Highway 93 Main Flagpole.

The annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday along Clover Street. Parade entries will follow this year’s patriotic theme, and line-up is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. behind the depot. Several activities will also take place at the Caliente Depot throughout the day, including the grand opening of the Caliente Community and Visitor Center, art exhibits and tours of the historic Boxcar Museum.

Community competitions and recreational events planned for Saturday afternoon include a cornhole tournament at Rose Park, children’s games, horseshoe competitions, basketball contests and the ongoing softball tournament at Dixon Park.

Saturday evening will conclude with Tall Bike Ed’s “Light the Night Ride,” a decorated community bicycle ride through Caliente beginning at the Clock Tower at 8 p.m. Participants of all ages are encouraged to decorate their bikes, with prizes planned for several categories.

Sunday activities will center around Rose Park, with the annual Show ‘n Shine car show beginning line-up at 11 a.m., followed by the Homecoming BBQ from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers will also host a salute to veterans, introduction of grand marshals and the annual button-number drawing following the barbecue.

Official homecoming buttons are currently available for purchase throughout Caliente for $1 each. Buttons can be found at several local businesses, including the Knotty Pine, Jerry’s Sinclair, Shamrock Pub, Side Track Restaurant, Overland Hotel and Great Basin Grocery.

Memorial Day observances will conclude Monday, May 25, with a Memorial Day service at the VFW Conaway Cemetery at 11 a.m., followed by Memorial Day bingo at the Olson Senior Center. The annual celebration remains one of Caliente’s longest-standing traditions, bringing generations of families, friends and visitors together each Memorial Day weekend.