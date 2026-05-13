Community invited to support Pioche Bingo Night fundraiser

The first Bingo Night of the 2026 season, held April 10, drew families and players of all ages. Children quickly stole the spotlight during the evening, with every child in attendance managing to win at least one round before the night was over. Their winning streak drew laughter from the crowd and playful determination from adults, many of whom promised to return next month, ready to reclaim the prize table.

Photo by Jessica Hernandez-McCabe

Families participate in the April 10 Pioche Community Bingo night.

The next bingo night will be held Friday, May 15, at Pioche Town Hall, with games beginning at 6 p.m. The monthly event is hosted by volunteers from the Pioche Labor Day Committee and the Chamber of Commerce and serves as one of the community’s ongoing fundraisers for Labor Day festivities and fireworks.

Each round costs just 25 cents per card, with proceeds going directly toward the Labor Day fireworks fund. In addition to bingo games, attendees can expect snacks, prizes and a relaxed community atmosphere inside Pioche Town Hall.

Organizers say continued community participation is important to keeping the event going throughout the year. Both longtime bingo participants and newcomers are invited to support the community Bingo Night throughout the summer as organizers continue fundraising efforts for the fireworks display.