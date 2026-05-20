Farewell to Northup & Brackenbury

During the May 7 Caliente City Council meeting, city officials recognized two departing city employees for their service to the community.
Brenda Northup and Jared Brackenbury were presented with Certificates of Appreciation by
the mayor and city council in recognition of their
hard work, dedication and wilingness to step
into key leadership roles during a difficult period
for City Hall operations.
Northup previously served as Caliente’s City Clerk before stepping into the role of city manager following several major staff departures that left Caliente City Hall short-staffed in November 2024. Former County Commissioner Brackenbury similarly stepped into expanded responsibilities as Public Works Manager during the same transitional period.
City officials noted that both employees helped provide stability and continuity for the city while departments worked through staffing shortages and organizational changes over the past year and a half.
Council members expressed appreciation for the pair’s commitment to the community and acknowledged the significant responsibilities both accepted while helping maintain city operations. Officials also shared that both Northup and Brackenbury will be missed around City Hall.
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