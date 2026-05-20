Farewell to Northup & Brackenbury

During the May 7 Caliente City Council meeting, city officials recognized two departing city employees for their service to the community.

Brenda Northup and Jared Brackenbury were presented with Certificates of Appreciation by

the mayor and city council in recognition of their

hard work, dedication and wilingness to step

into key leadership roles during a difficult period

for City Hall operations.

Photo by Dana Lee Fruend

City of Caliente Mayor Steve Rowe presents certificate of appreciation to Brenda Northup for her time at City Hall

Northup previously served as Caliente’s City Clerk before stepping into the role of city manager following several major staff departures that left Caliente City Hall short-staffed in November 2024. Former County Commissioner Brackenbury similarly stepped into expanded responsibilities as Public Works Manager during the same transitional period.

Photo by Dana Lee Fruend

City of Caliente Mayor Steve Rowe presents certificate of appreciation to Jared Brackenbury for his time at City Hall.

City officials noted that both employees helped provide stability and continuity for the city while departments worked through staffing shortages and organizational changes over the past year and a half.

Council members expressed appreciation for the pair’s commitment to the community and acknowledged the significant responsibilities both accepted while helping maintain city operations. Officials also shared that both Northup and Brackenbury will be missed around City Hall.