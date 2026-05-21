Public comment period open for Wilkin Mining & Trucking, Inc. air permit

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Air Pollution Control (BAPC) has entered the public notice period for the administrative renewal of Class II Air Quality Operating Permit for Wilkin Mining & Trucking, Inc.

The public comment period is from May 5, 2026, through June 4, 2026.

The BAPC has reviewed the application and has made a preliminary determination to issue a renewed permit for Wilkin Mining & Trucking, Inc. located in Lincoln County, approximately 1 mile north of Panaca. The facility is a perlite expansion facility.

The proposed project will not cause or contribute to a violation of any federal or State of Nevada air quality standards.

Persons wishing to comment regarding this proposed action should submit their comments to Tanya Soleta, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Air Pollution Control, 901 S. Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, NV 89701.

A link to the Notice of Proposed Action, Director’s Review, and Draft air permit can be found at https://ndep.nv.gov/posts/category/public-notices/air. If you would like to sign up for an e-mail list, visit NDEP’s website at www.ndep.nv.gov and click on “Get Notices.” If you would like to sign up for notices to be mailed to you, please call 775-687-4670.