NDOT issues rural roads safety warning ahead of summer travel

ic: while only 10% of Nevadans live in rural areas, these open stretches of highway account for nearly 25% of the state’s fatal crashes.

The disparity isn’t unique to the Silver State. Nationally, motorists face a 62% higher risk of death in rural crashes compared to similar trips on urban roads. To combat these numbers, NDOT is urging travelers to look beyond the “wide open road” stereotype and recognize the unique hazards of rural driving.

The pre-trip checklist

Safety officials emphasize that a safe rural journey begins in the driveway. Because gas stations and cell service can be sparse in Nevada’s high desert, NDOT recommends:

Vehicle Readiness: Check tires, brakes, and fluids before departing.

Check tires, brakes, and fluids before departing. Supplies: Carry extra water, snacks, and a basic emergency kit.

Carry extra water, snacks, and a basic emergency kit. Fuel Strategy: Keep the tank full; “next gas” signs may be 50 miles away or more.

Keep the tank full; “next gas” signs may be 50 miles away or more. Route Planning: Check NVRoads.com or dial 511 for real-time highway conditions.

Surviving the open road

Once behind the wheel, the rules of the road change. NDOT highlights several critical behaviors to prevent common rural accidents:

1. The danger of passing Head-on collisions are among the most frequent and deadly accidents on two-lane rural roads. Drivers should only pass in marked zones and ensure there is ample clearance.

2. Wildlife and livestock Deer, elk and livestock are most active at dawn and dusk. NDOT advises drivers to scan the horizon continually and reduce speed in areas marked for animal crossings.

3. Speed and focus While traffic may be light, the margin for error is slim. “The faster you go, the less time you have to react to anything on the road ahead,” NDOT officials noted. This includes staying vigilant for slow-moving farm equipment and merging vehicles.

4. Visibility and rest State law requires headlights from 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before sunrise, but daytime running lights are recommended for better visibility on shimmering asphalt. Most importantly, officials warn against “highway hypnosis”—drivers should take frequent breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

Zero fatalities goal

The safety push is part of the state’s Zero Fatalities initiative, a data-driven effort to eliminate traffic deaths.

“Nearly one-quarter of fatal crashes occur on rural roads,” the department warned, reiterating that seat belts remain the single most effective tool for survival, cutting the risk of crash injury in half.

For more information on traffic safety or to track road conditions, motorists can visit zerofatalitiesnv.com or follow @ZeroFatalitiesNV on social media.