Nevadans invited to share the places that matter most

In celebration of Historic Preservation Month this May, and as part of the nation’s America 250 commemoration, the Nevada State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is inviting Nevadans to share the places that matter most to them through a new campaign: “Your Nevada, Your History.”

This effort encourages Nevadans to record a short message about a meaningful place in the Silver State and why it’s worth preserving.

“Historic preservation is about more than buildings—it’s about the stories that shape who we are as Nevadans,” said Art Krupicz, State Historic Preservation Officer. “Through this campaign, we’re inviting people to share their stories and help preserve Nevada’s legacy.”

Participants can call the Your Nevada, Your History Hotline at 775-684-3427 to leave a brief recorded message describing a place in Nevada that is important to them. Submissions may also be made online at shpo.nv.gov/yournevada.

From historic main streets and cultural landmarks to natural landscapes and ancient artifacts, every story contributes to a broader understanding of Nevada’s shared history. Select submissions may be featured on social media and future outreach efforts.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, highlighting the importance of local stories in shaping the American experience.

For more information or to participate, visit shpo.nv.gov/yournevada or follow @NevDCNR on social media.

Help preserve Nevada—one story at a time.