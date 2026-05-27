80 ENT. brings rising country artist Gareth to Pioche

Another night of live country music is headed to Thompson’s Opera House as 80 Entertainment prepares to welcome rising artist Gareth to Pioche on Saturday, June 20.

Originally from Castlederg, Northern Ireland, Gareth has quickly gained international attention for blending traditional country storytelling with Irish folk influences and modern Nashville sound.

Courtesy photo

Rising Northern Irish country singer-songwriter Gareth to perform in Pioche June 20.

The singer-songwriter first gained widespread attention online after his cover of Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” went viral, helping launch a growing career that has now included millions of streams, performances across Europe and the United States, and a move to Nashville, Tennessee.

Gareth’s music has continued gaining traction through original releases and live performances, with the artist recently signing with BMG and building a strong following across social media and streaming platforms.

Known for heartfelt lyrics, acoustic-driven performances and a strong connection to traditional country influences, Gareth has shared stages with artists including Kip Moore and has performed at venues and festivals throughout the United Kingdom, Europe and Nashville.

The concert will take place at the historic Thompson’s Opera House located at 644 Main St. in Pioche. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. The event is open to all ages. Tickets are $45 plus tax.

80 Entertainment has continued bringing a variety of live performances and entertainment events to Lincoln County, helping attract both local audiences and visitors to Pioche’s historic downtown district.

Additional event information and ticket details are available by contacting Angela Hansen at 801-687-0544.