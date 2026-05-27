Eagle Valley Resort to host annual Fishing Derby May 30

Anglers from across the region are expected to gather at Eagle Valley Reservoir on Saturday, May 30, for the 2026 Eagle Valley Resort Fishing Derby.

The event will feature fishing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with winners announced at 6 p.m. Activities throughout the day will also include raffles, games and a community barbecue.

Cash prizes will be awarded in both trout and bass divisions, with first-place winners receiving $300 and second-place winners receiving $100 in each category.

Check-in and registration will begin Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with additional check-in available Saturday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Organizers noted that registration closes promptly at 9 a.m. Saturday, with no exceptions.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at $1 each or 20 tickets for $15, with prizes including a television.

The derby will take place exclusively at Eagle Valley Reservoir near Pioche. Participants are reminded that a valid Nevada fishing license is required.

Eagle Valley Resort is also encouraging visitors to make a weekend out of the event, with cabins and RV sites available for reservation during the derby weekend.