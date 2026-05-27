First annual ‘Boom or Bust’ Ultra Trail Run

Trail runners from across the region are expected to head to Pioche in June for the inaugural Boom or Bust Ultra Trail Run. Hosted by Rocky Road Adventures, the race is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, and will take place along the newly constructed Prospector Trails just outside Pioche.

Participants will be able to choose between three distances: 100 miles, 60 miles or 30 miles. Organizers share that the new endurance event is designed to showcase the rugged beauty and elevation challenges of Lincoln County’s high desert landscape.

The course features a 14-mile loop incorporating approximately 12.5 miles of Prospector Trails along with a short section of quad two-track road. Each lap includes roughly 1,440 feet of elevation gain and loss, offering runners a physically demanding route paired with sweeping views of the surrounding valleys and mountain ranges.

The event is the first major athletic competition to prominently feature the newly developed Prospector Trails system and is expected to bring runners, families and support crews into the community throughout the race weekend.

Additional race and registration information is available through Rocky Road Adventures at https://rockyroadadventuresnv.com/. Participants are encouraged to “strike it rich on June 13” while trading pavement for wide-open Nevada scenery and desert terrain.