obituary: nancy hutton beer

There was a joyous reunion in heaven, May 25, 2026, as Nancy Hutton Beer was reunited with her beloved Lucky, and many other family members who had been waiting for her.



Nancy Hutton Beer was born July 16, 1942, in Monroe, Utah to Eunice Hutton Biesiadecki. She was raised by her grandparents, Lucille and Cyrus Hutton in Ruth, NV until they moved to Caliente, NV in 1956. She attended and graduated from Lincoln County High School.

She met her husband, George “Lucky” Beer, and they eloped while she was attending Stevens-Henager college in Salt Lake City, UT. They moved back to Caliente in 1964 where she was an active member of the Methodist church until she became Catholic, where she continued to be an active member of Holy Child Parish.



Nancy worked as a clerk at the hospital in Caliente and in the elementary school kitchen. In 1975 Nancy and Lucky, and their business partners, opened the Sears Catalog Store where they worked until it closed in 1993. After retirement, Nancy and Lucky were frequently found traveling. Whether it was on the road to Rock Springs, Wy, San Antonio, Tx, trips with a church group, or on retreat in Alhambra, Ca. there was never an historical marker that Nancy didn’t like. Later they spent weekdays in Las Vegas taking care of grandbabies, then home on the weekends. Her love of family shone through in her smile, and her love of life echoed in her contagious laughter.

She is survived by her brother, Michael (Jeri) Biesiadecki; children: John Beer and Amy (Mike) Zafarano; as well as seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-

great grandchildren, and many friends, all of whom will miss her very much.

Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lucky; her son Michael Beer; daughter Darla Smith and daughter-in law Rachel Beer; her parents Lucille and Cyrus Hutton; her mother Eunice Biesiadecki, stepfather Patrick Biesiadecki; and her siblings: Ray Hutton, Sallie Gallagher, Patrick Biesiadecki, and Gary Biesiadecki.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 11:00 am at Holy Child Catholic Church (80 Tennille Street, Caliente, NV). A viewing will be held Friday, June 5, 2026, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., followed by a rosary ceremony starting at 7:00 p.m. at Southern Nevada Mortuary (730 Front Street, Caliente, NV). Interment will be at the Conaway Veteran’s Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary.



To share online condolences, please visit www.southernnevadamortuary.com.