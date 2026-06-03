A new era for UNR Extension: Meet Iliana Villegas

There’s a new face at the University of Nevada, Reno Lincoln County Extension office, but you won’t find her behind a desk all day. Iliana Villegas, the newly appointed UNR Extension Educator, has spent her first 40 days doing exactly what she does best: listening to the community.

Courtesy Photo – With a PhD in sociocultural anthropology and a focus on community empowerment, Iliana Villegas is hitting the ground running in Lincoln County. Photo taken at Cathedral Gorge State Park.

“I am not here to tell Lincoln County what it needs; I am here to listen to what the residents have to say,” says Villegas. With a PhD in sociocultural anthropology, she brings a data-driven yet deeply human approach to frontier development.

Before coming to Lincoln County, Villegas’ career was defined by her work with underserved communities and populations that are often overlooked by large institutions. Her expertise lies in bridging the gap between university resources and the real-world needs of families who face unique geographic and economic challenges.

“I’ve spent years working to ensure that people in remote or historically under-resourced areas have the same opportunities as those in big cities,” she explains. “In a ‘frontier’ county like ours, that means fighting for better access to everything from education to economic grants.”

While the Extension is known for its agricultural roots, Villegas is expanding the vision. Her current projects include providing strategic input and review for educational resources; a three-minute needs assessment to identify gaps in health care, youth programs and farm and local business support; a health grant and the Lincoln County Extension 4-H Professional Pathways initiative.

For Villegas, this role is also a homecoming. “I am thrilled to be back in the Silver State,” she says. “Returning to Nevada to apply my experience in a place with such a resilient and unique spirit is a privilege.”

Villegas has already been active in Panaca, Pioche and Rachel, meeting with residents and leaders to ensure Extension resources reach every household. “Whether it is helping a rancher find a grant or preparing a student for their next big step, I am here to be a partner for Lincoln County,” she says.

Villegas invites all residents to participate in the current Needs Assessment to help shape the future of local programming. Your voice matters. You can find her in the Caliente office, reach her via email at ilianav@unr.edu or explore more resources at extension.unr.edu/lincoln. You can also stay updated on local events and programs by following @UNRExtensionLincoln on Facebook.