America 250 Tea June 20

Locals and visitors will have an opportunity to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a patriotic afternoon tea planned for Saturday, June 20, at the Olson Senior Center in Caliente.

The “America 250 Tea” will commemorate the nation’s upcoming semiquincentennial with an afternoon featuring tea service, sandwiches, desserts and patriotic-themed refreshments. The event is being hosted by Tea Mistress Dana Lee Fruend and catered by the Shamrock Deli.

The menu will include egg salad, chicken salad and cucumber sandwiches, along with vanilla scones served with butter, strawberry jam and blueberry jam. Dessert will feature a patriotic trifle layered with lemon cake, vanilla pudding, lemon curd, cherry filling, whipped cream and a blueberry garnish. Guests will also receive specially themed America 250 cookies.

America’s 250th anniversary, often referred to as “America 250,” marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Communities across the country are beginning to host events and activities recognizing the historic milestone leading up to the official anniversary celebration in July 2026.

Organizers say the tea is intended to provide a festive and elegant way for community members to gather, celebrate American history and enjoy an afternoon of hospitality with friends and neighbors.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon at the Olson Senior Center. Tickets are available for $45 each through Dana Lee Fruend at 775-230-2232 or Susan Llewellyn at 931-244-1306. Attendance is limited to 40 persons and advance reservation is recommended.