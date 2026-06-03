Free hunting and fishing licenses available for Nevada youth

Nevada youth ages 12 through 17 can once again receive a free combination hunting and fishing license through the Nevada Youth License Fund while funding remains available.

The program, offered through the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), is designed to ensure that the cost of a license does not prevent young people from participating in Nevada’s outdoor traditions. Licenses are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are funded through donations from individuals, businesses, conservation organizations and other supporters.

Any youth between the ages of 12 and 17 is eligible to receive a license through the program while funding remains available. The program is open to both resident and non-resident youth. Since its launch in 2023, the Nevada Youth License Fund has helped provide more than 15,000 youth combination licenses, connecting thousands of young Nevadans with hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities.

To obtain a license, youth or their parents can create or log into an NDOW licensing account, select the Youth Combination Hunting and Fishing License and complete the checkout process. If funding remains available through the Nevada Youth License Fund, the cost of the license is automatically covered. Licenses may also be obtained through participating license vendors or at NDOW offices throughout the state.

The program is supported entirely through donations. As of April 2026, approximately 1,800 licenses had been funded toward the annual goal. Donations can be made through the department’s licensing website, with every $15 donated funding one youth combination hunting and fishing license for a young outdoor enthusiast.

For many families in Lincoln County and across rural Nevada, hunting and fishing remain a longstanding part of local culture and outdoor recreation, making the program another avenue for introducing the next generation to Nevada’s outdoor heritage. To obtain additional information, make a donation or apply for a license visit https://www.ndow.org/blog/nevada-youth-license-fund/.