Letter: Lincoln County Resources

Dear Lincoln County Resident and Business Owner,
My name is Iliana G. Villegas, and I am honored to be assigned to the University of Nevada, Reno Extension in Lincoln County.
Whether you are ranching in Hiko, running a business in Caliente, farming in Panaca or managing services in Pioche, Rachel or Eagle Valley, I am here to serve as your direct link to the resources, grants and educational programs of the University of Nevada, Reno.
My goal is simple: to ensure Lincoln County gets the support it deserves. To do this effectively, I need to hear directly from the heartbeat of our county — you. I have prepared a very brief, three-minute community assessment to identify our most pressing needs. Your responses are anonymous.
Please click the link below to share your voice: https://unr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8pJuNBdXP3WJmFU
Your participation enters you for a chance to win one of three $20 gift cards as a thank you for your time.
Why answer this?
- It helps me prioritize which grants to pursue for our county.
- It guides the creation of new programming
- It ensures that Lincoln County’s specific rural needs are heard at the state level.
I want to get to know you. Please feel free to reply to this email with more information about your ranch or business. I want to know what you do so I can share relevant opportunities with you directly. My office in Caliente is always open to you, and I look forward to meeting you in person soon.
Sincerely,
Iliana Villegas
Extension Coordinator, Lincoln County
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