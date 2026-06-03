Letter: Lincoln County Resources

Dear Lincoln County Resident and Business Owner,

My name is Iliana G. Villegas, and I am honored to be assigned to the University of Nevada, Reno Extension in Lincoln County.

Whether you are ranching in Hiko, running a business in Caliente, farming in Panaca or managing services in Pioche, Rachel or Eagle Valley, I am here to serve as your direct link to the resources, grants and educational programs of the University of Nevada, Reno.

My goal is simple: to ensure Lincoln County gets the support it deserves. To do this effectively, I need to hear directly from the heartbeat of our county — you. I have prepared a very brief, three-minute community assessment to identify our most pressing needs. Your responses are anonymous.

Please click the link below to share your voice: https://unr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8pJuNBdXP3WJmFU

Your participation enters you for a chance to win one of three $20 gift cards as a thank you for your time.

Why answer this?

It helps me prioritize which grants to pursue for our county.

It guides the creation of new programming

It ensures that Lincoln County’s specific rural needs are heard at the state level.

I want to get to know you. Please feel free to reply to this email with more information about your ranch or business. I want to know what you do so I can share relevant opportunities with you directly. My office in Caliente is always open to you, and I look forward to meeting you in person soon.

Sincerely,

Iliana Villegas

Extension Coordinator, Lincoln County