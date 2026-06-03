Letter: Lincoln County Resources

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Dear Lincoln County Resident and Business Owner,

My name is Iliana G. Villegas, and I am honored to be assigned to the University of Nevada, Reno Extension in Lincoln County.

Whether you are ranching in Hiko, running a business in Caliente, farming in Panaca or managing services in Pioche, Rachel or Eagle Valley, I am here to serve as your direct link to the resources, grants and educational programs of the University of Nevada, Reno.

My goal is simple: to ensure Lincoln County gets the support it deserves. To do this effectively, I need to hear directly from the heartbeat of our county — you. I have prepared a very brief, three-minute community assessment to identify our most pressing needs. Your responses are anonymous.

Please click the link below to share your voice: https://unr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8pJuNBdXP3WJmFU

Your participation enters you for a chance to win one of three $20 gift cards as a thank you for your time.

Why answer this?

  • It helps me prioritize which grants to pursue for our county.
  • It guides the creation of new programming
  • It ensures that Lincoln County’s specific rural needs are heard at the state level.

I want to get to know you. Please feel free to reply to this email with more information about your ranch or business. I want to know what you do so I can share relevant opportunities with you directly. My office in Caliente is always open to you, and I look forward to meeting you in person soon.

Sincerely,
Iliana Villegas
Extension Coordinator, Lincoln County

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