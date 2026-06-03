Nevada State Parks announces Free Adventure Day on Saturday, June 13

The Nevada Division of State Parks is inviting residents and visitors to explore Nevada’s public lands during Free Adventure Day on Saturday, June 13, 2026. In celebration of Nevada’s natural beauty, outdoor recreation opportunities, and public lands, entrance fees will be waived at all Nevada State Parks for the day.

Free Adventure Day coincides with the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s Free Fishing Day, allowing visitors to fish without a Nevada fishing license wherever fishing is permitted. This annual tradition provides a unique opportunity for both experienced anglers and first-time participants to enjoy Nevada’s lakes, reservoirs, and waterways.

Many parks may offer special programs, guided hikes, educational activities, or family-friendly events throughout the day. Visitors can view upcoming events and activities at parks.nv.gov/events.

Free Adventure Day waives entrance fees only. All other applicable fees, including camping, boating, reservations, special use fees, and other park fees, will still apply.

Visitors who reserve day-use access at Sand Harbor State Park or Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area for June 13 will automatically receive a refund of their entrance fees as part of Free Adventure Day. Reservation requirements will remain in effect at both parks, and any fees other than entrance fees are not eligible for a refund.

Guests are encouraged to plan ahead, bring plenty of water, dress for changing weather conditions, and practice Leave No Trace principles to help protect Nevada’s natural and cultural resources for future generations.

To learn more about Nevada State Parks and plan your next adventure, visit parks.nv.gov.