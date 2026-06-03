Professional horseshoe tournament coming to Pioche

Horseshoe pitchers from across Nevada and beyond are expected to gather in Pioche later this month as the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association hosts a two-day sanctioned tournament at the Pioche Town Park Horseshoe Courts.

The event will feature professional sanctioned competition on Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, under the rules of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association.

The weekend will begin with a sanctioned singles tournament on Saturday. Participants must sign in by 5 p.m., with competition scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. A sanctioned doubles tournament will follow on Sunday. Sign-ins will begin at 11 a.m., and competition is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Entry fees are $21 per player for each event.

The association is offering a trial opportunity for new competitors. Individuals who have never participated in a sanctioned tournament may enter one event on a trial basis by paying only the $21 tournament entry fee, allowing them to experience sanctioned competition before purchasing a membership.

Organizers note that return participants must be members of either the National or the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Associations to compete in sanctioned events. Annual membership dues are $40 and allow players to participate in sanctioned horseshoe tournaments throughout the United States and internationally.

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association is a professional organization dedicated to promoting the sport of horseshoe pitching and providing competitive opportunities for players of all skill levels. Community members interested in learning more about the sport or participating in the tournament are encouraged to attend.