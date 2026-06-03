Sheriff’s Office joins statewide campaign targeting impaired drivers and riders

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced its participation in the statewide “Joining Forces” traffic safety initiative.

From June 5 through June 21, 2026, deputies will increase enforcement to strictly target motorists driving or riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This high-visibility enforcement campaign aims to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries. The initiative brings together law enforcement agencies across Nevada to focus on zero-tolerance enforcement for impaired driving.

“Impaired driving is completely preventable,” said Sergeant Michael Ray. “Our goal is not to hand out citations, but to keep Lincoln County roads safe. If you choose to drive under the influence, you will be stopped and arrested.”

Deputies will be heavily patrolling all roadways across the county, with high-visibility enforcement focused on US 93, SR 322, SR 319, SR 318, SR 375, all county roads, Caliente city streets and the local town roads within Pioche, Ursine, Panaca, Rachel and Alamo.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to plan ahead and make safe arrangements before consuming alcohol or prescription medication.

Designate a completely sober driver before heading out.

Arrange a safe ride home with a trusted friend, family member or neighbor.

Offer a couch or safe place to stay for guests who should not be driving.

Report suspected impaired drivers immediately by calling 911.

Funding for these extra patrol hours is provided by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety.