Pahranagat Valley gears up for patriotic 4th of July Celebration

Pahranagat Valley prepares to celebrate Independence Day in a big way this year as organizers launch several community-wide events leading up to the Fourth of July festivities in Alamo.

Residents and businesses are invited to decorate homes, yards and storefronts in red, white and blue as part of the community’s “Light Up Pahranagat Valley” decorating contest. Winners will be announced during the Fourth of July festivities.

Organizers are also offering commemorative “Wild West 4th of July” yard signs as part of a fundraiser supporting the annual celebration. The patriotic signs, featuring western-themed artwork and commemorating “250 Years Since 1776,” are available for preorder for $25 each.

Preorders for signs & T-Shirts close Sunday, June 14, at 8pm. Please contact Amy Campbell for an ordering form and payment options.

Booth registration for the Fourth of July celebration is now open through June 30, or until all spaces are filled. Booth spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Non-power/non-food booths are $20, while food or power booths are $40. Samantha Rudder is the contact person for booth reservations.

Organizers say the goal is to bring the community together while celebrating freedom, patriotism and family traditions throughout Pahranagat Valley. Additional information is available through the Alamo 4th of July Facebook page.