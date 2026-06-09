Triple Crown Championship series opens July 4 in Caliente

Dirt bike racers from across Nevada and neighboring states are expected to descend on Caliente over the Independence Day weekend as the Nevada State Racing Association (NSRA) launches its newly expanded 2026 season with the Clover Creek Grand Prix.

The July 4 event serves as the opening round of the Purvines Racing Triple Crown Championship, a new three-race series that will showcase competition in Caliente, Pioche and Panaca throughout the year. Organizers have announced increased payouts, revised race classes and new championship opportunities aimed at attracting riders of all ages and skill levels.

According to NSRA officials, the 2026 season introduces several notable changes, including the addition of a new AA 250 class alongside the traditional AA Open division. Youth classes have also been reorganized, creating more opportunities for riders to compete against others within their age and skill levels. The association has also partnered with Triumph Racing to offer contingency rewards for eligible riders competing on qualifying motorcycles.

The Clover Creek Grand Prix will feature a $5,000 AA purse, with first place earning $2,500. Additional payouts will be available in several youth divisions, while competitors will also have the opportunity to earn points toward year-end Triple Crown Championship bonuses. The championship series will continue with the Wild West Hare Scrambles in Pioche Aug. 21-22 before concluding with the Hot Springs Sprint Enduro in Panaca Sept. 26-27.

Race weekend activities begin Friday, July 3, with registration and sign-ups taking place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the scoring trailer near Caliente Elementary School. Later that evening, AA riders will participate in a drawing to determine starting positions.

Competition officially begins Saturday morning when big bike riders take to a 14-mile course for five laps through the rugged terrain surrounding Caliente. Following opening ceremonies and the National Anthem, the green flag is scheduled to drop at 9 a.m. Mini riders will compete later in the day at the Caliente MX Track, with divisions including Super Mini, Senior Mini, Junior Mini and Micro classes taking to the course throughout the afternoon and evening.

Organizers remind participants that all big bike entries must be completed by Friday evening, as same-day registration will not be available for those divisions. Riders are also required to complete helmet inspections and meet all safety requirements before competing.

Beyond the racing action, the event is expected to provide an economic boost for the community as competitors, support crews and spectators travel to Caliente for the holiday weekend. Local businesses, restaurants and lodging providers often see increased activity during major racing events, which have become a longstanding tradition in Lincoln County.

Officials encourage visitors and participants to respect local residents, observe posted speed limits and road closures, and follow all event safety guidelines throughout the weekend.

For racers and fans alike, the Clover Creek Grand Prix offers an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day while kicking off what promises to be an exciting new championship season for off-road racing in Nevada.