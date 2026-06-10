Celebration planned for Independence Day at Bahbee’s Barn

Residents and visitors are invited to celebrate the Fourth of July at Bahbee’s Barn & Venue. A family-friendly celebration is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the recently purchased event venue located at 6510 Sunset Dr.

Admission to the event grounds is free, and organizers promise an afternoon filled with competition, entertainment, food and activities for all ages.

One of the highlights of the celebration will be a pair of tournaments designed to bring out participants’ competitive spirit. A pickleball tournament for ages 14 and older will feature teams competing for bragging rights and prizes, while a horseshoe tournament will offer another opportunity for friendly competition. Organizers note that space for both tournaments is limited and early registration is encouraged.

The pickleball tournament carries a $50 entry fee per team, while horseshoe tournament participants can enter for $25 per player. Registration for both events is available by contacting event coordinator Britt Laforett.

Families attending the celebration will also find plenty of activities beyond the tournaments. Bounce houses will be available throughout the afternoon, and organizers are planning music, games and additional family-oriented entertainment to create a festive Independence Day atmosphere.

The event will also provide opportunities for local businesses, artisans and community organizations to connect with attendees. Vendor spaces are currently available, and organizers are encouraging interested vendors to reserve a spot before spaces fill.

As one of the first large community events hosted at Bahbee’s Barn & Venue since the property changed ownership, organizers hope the celebration will reintroduce residents to the venue. Those interested in registering for a tournament or securing vendor space can call or text Britt at 702-509-3733 for additional information.