Dolan & Edwards joins Dixie Leavitt Agency, local office to remain

Longtime Caliente insurance agency Dolan & Edwards Insurance has joined Dixie Leavitt Agency, a Leavitt Group affiliate, in a move company officials say will expand resources while maintaining local service.

According to an announcement from Leavitt Group, the transition brings together two agencies that have worked closely together for years. The Caliente office will remain open and continue serving local clients.

For many Lincoln County residents, the biggest takeaway is that familiar faces are expected to remain in place.

Agency owner Cory Wadsworth recently purchased Dolan & Edwards Insurance from his parents and said joining Dixie Leavitt Agency felt like a natural next step.

“There’s a strong connection between our teams, and I’m excited to continue building on those relationships,” Wadsworth said in the announcement.

The transition also marks a return for Wadsworth, who previously worked with Dixie Leavitt Agency before acquiring the family business.

Dixie Leavitt Agency co-owner Adam Christensen said the organizations share a long history of working together and a commitment to serving their communities.

Officials note clients will continue working with familiar local contacts while gaining access to additional resources available through Dixie Leavitt Agency and the broader Leavitt Group network.

For local customers, the announcement means insurance services will continue to be available through the Caliente office, with the added support of one of the nation’s larger independent insurance networks.

Leavitt Group operates more than 290 locations across 30 states and partners with locally owned agencies throughout the country. The company said its model is designed to preserve local relationships while providing access to expanded insurance markets, employee benefits programs and business services.

While ownership and branding are changing behind the scenes, company officials emphasized that serving local customers and maintaining community connections will remain a priority.