Father’s Day weekend Big 50 Trap Shoot

The Lincoln County Trap Club will welcome shooters and spectators to Pioche on Saturday, June 20, for the annual Big 50 Trap Shoot, offering a full day of competition, camaraderie and a Father’s Day weekend outing for local families.

Held at the Lincoln County Trap Club facility, the event is part of the Nevada State Trapshooting Association’s Big 50 program and is expected to draw participants from throughout Nevada and neighboring states.

Photo by Jessica Hernandez-McCabe

The annual event returns June 20, offering a full day of competition and fellowship during Father’s Day weekend.

Shooters will compete in three registered events, each consisting of 50 targets, including 16-yard Singles, Handicap and Doubles. A fourth non-registered Wobble Slide event will also be offered later in the day. Targets will be set according to Amateur Trapshooting Association guidelines, with participants competing in divisions based on age, classification and yardage.

The event has become a popular stop on the Nevada trap shooting schedule, attracting both experienced competitors and newcomers to the sport. Organizers hope families will take advantage of the timing of Father’s Day weekend to spend the day together, enjoying one of Lincoln County’s outdoor recreation opportunities.

Registration opens at 7 a.m., with the first event beginning at 8 a.m. Shooters may also pre-squad and pre-pay prior to the event.

Lunch will be available at the club throughout the day, served by St. John’s Lodge No. 18. Plates will feature tri-tip sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, refreshments and additional sides. Community members are welcome to stop by for lunch and support the local Masonic Lodge, even if they are not participating in the shoot.

Added prize money and event payouts are being provided by the Lincoln County Trap Club. Organizers say the combination of competition, fellowship and community support makes the Big 50 Shoot an ideal Father’s Day weekend activity for participants and spectators alike.

The Lincoln County Trap Club is located just past the golf course on State Route 322 outside Pioche. Spectators are welcome to attend and learn more about the sport while enjoying a day at the range.