Kids’ Fishing Derby planned at Spring Valley State Park

Young anglers will have an opportunity to cast a line and compete for prizes during the annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at Spring Valley State Park on Saturday, June 13.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Eagle Valley Reservoir and is open to children of all ages. Organizers will award prizes to participants who catch both the smallest and largest fish in each age division.

The derby coincides with Nevada State Parks’ Free Adventure Day and the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s Free Fishing Day, allowing participants to fish without a license for the day. All other fishing regulations and catch limits will remain in effect.

Admission is free, making the event an affordable outdoor activity for families looking to enjoy the summer season. While the fishing derby is traditionally held at Echo Canyon State Park, organizers announced that this year’s event has been temporarily relocated to Eagle Valley Reservoir at Spring Valley State Park. Plans are in place to return the derby to Echo Canyon in 2027.

For additional information, contact Spring Valley State Park Supervisor David Robbins at 775-962-5103 or by email at ecsp@parks.nv.gov.