Lincoln County Ham Radio operators to participate in National Field Day exercise

Amateur radio operators throughout Lincoln County will join thousands of operators across North America June 27 and 28 as part of the annual ARRL Field Day, a nationwide emergency communications exercise that has been held since 1933.

Members of the Great Basin Amateur Radio Club will be on the air beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday and continuing through 2:30 p.m. Sunday, demonstrating the ability to establish communications from temporary locations using independent power sources and portable equipment.

According to Lincoln County Emergency Communication Coordinator Charles Reifsnyder, Field Day serves as both a public demonstration and a practical exercise in emergency preparedness.

“Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems, and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes,” Reifsnyder said. “Operators can quickly raise an antenna, connect a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others when traditional communications systems are unavailable.”

Field Day participants typically operate from parks, public spaces, homes and temporary field locations. Many operators rely on generators, solar panels and battery systems to power their equipment, simulating conditions that might exist during emergencies or natural disasters.

Reifsnyder noted that amateur radio operators have a long history of providing communications support when storms, wildfires, earthquakes and other disasters disrupt traditional infrastructure.

The event highlights the ability of amateur radio operators to establish reliable communications under a variety of conditions while developing technical skills and maintaining readiness for emergency situations.

More than 31,000 operators participated in Field Day activities across North America in 2024. The American Radio Relay League reports there are more than 750,000 licensed amateur radio operators in the United States and an estimated three million worldwide.

In addition to emergency communications, amateur radio provides opportunities for technical education, public service and international goodwill. Operators range in age from children to seniors, with many participating as individuals or alongside family members.

Residents interested in learning more about amateur radio or observing Field Day activities may contact Lincoln County Emergency Communication Coordinator Charles Reifsnyder at 775-962-1384 or ad7oy@arrl.net.