OBITUARY: Kerry Ann Burton

Kerry Ann Burton, aged 58, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born November 5, 1967 in Las Vegas, NV to Keith and Betty Burton.



A resident of Alamo, NV, KerryAnn was a vibrant, independent, and beautifully free spirit who brought endless laughter and unconditional love to everyone fortunate enough to know her.



Kerry Ann’s greatest pride, joy, and the absolute center of her world was her family. She shared a profoundly close bond with her two daughters and completely adored her grandchildren.



Over the last couple of years, she demonstrated incredible strength and resilience, working tirelessly to build a life that she was genuinely happy and proud of. She possessed a wonderfully eclectic style, an amazing sense of humor, a deep love for music, and was a fierce, loyal protector of her people.

She has now returned home to the peace of Alamo, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved parents, Keith and Betty Burton.



KerryAnn is survived by her two loving daughters: Cortney Aiken and Alexis Lawson; her six cherished grandchildren: Emery Aiken, JJ Solis, Barbara Solis, Aysa Solis, Alizabeth Villalpando, and Alexis Villalpando; and her devoted siblings: Louise, Tiger, Kimberly, and Lisa. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., Richardville Cemetery in Alamo.

We will keep her safely in our hearts forever.