Pinewood Derby racers invited to July 25 event

Pinewood Derby enthusiasts of all ages are invited to put their cars to the test during the upcoming Pinewood Derby Races at the Shamrock Pub on Saturday, July 25.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will feature racing in multiple divisions. Organizers say the four-inch Mini Racers will take to the track first, followed by the traditional seven-inch Pinewood Derby cars. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for vehicle check-in and inspection before racing begins.

Courtesy Photo

A new electronic timing system will be used during the Adult Pinewood Derby Races on July 25 at the Shamrock Pub.

This year’s event brings an exciting addition for competitors in the form of a newly acquired racetrack equipped with an electronic speed timer. The track was purchased from the local LDS Church and will allow racers to record their times with greater accuracy than ever before.

The addition of the timing system introduces a new challenge for racers. Beyond competing against friends and family, participants will have the opportunity to track their performance, compare results and see if adjustments to their cars can produce even faster times throughout the day.

Organizers are already encouraging racers to set ambitious goals, with one challenge being to build a car capable of completing the course in just three seconds. Whether a seasoned Pinewood Derby competitor or building a first car, the event promises an afternoon of friendly competition, creativity and fun for racers and spectators alike.

Bring your best car, challenge your friends, record your time and see if you can set a new personal best on Caliente’s newest Pinewood Derby track. For additional information, contact Christine Decker at 775-726-3385.