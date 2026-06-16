OBITUARY: Nina Lee Dukes

Nina Lee Dukes

Nina Lee Dukes, 96, passed away on May 13, 2026 in her home in Alamo, NV. She was born March 31, 1930 in Phoenix, AZ to Andrew and Bessie Ray Henderson. She married Melvin “Forest” Dukes March 15, 1947.



Nina grew up riding horses and chasing cattle. She met and married Melvin and she loved caring for him and for their children, and loved having all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren even more. She loved preparing Mexican food for their family get-togethers and spending time together. She worked as a waitress for some time when they owned a bar. Nina was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and always had a prayer in her heart. She would always say, just “take it one day at a time”.



Nina is survived by her son, James Dukes; eleven grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren, and thirty-one great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Dukes; her sons: Robert Dukes and Andrew Dukes; and her parents and siblings.



Nina was buried Saturday, June 13, 2026 at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.