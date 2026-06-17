OBITUARY: Delanie Kay (Tucker) Banta

Delanie Kay (Tucker) Banta

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Delanie Kay (Tucker) Banta passed away in San Francisco, California. She was born in Vernal, Utah, December 28, 1973, to Curtis and Kathy Jo Tucker.



Delanie spent her early childhood in Vernal where she was active in the local high school and Utah State University productions, as well as Missoula Children’s Theatre. She was an excellent student. The family moved to Caliente, Nevada, where she attended Lincoln County Middle School and graduated from Lincoln County High School when the family moved to Panaca, Nevada. She was extremely active in theatre during her high school years, acting in a variety of roles, and assisting her mother with directing and tech.



After graduating from high school, Delanie lived in Pleasant Grove, Utah, where she was active in the local community theatre with her grandfather. She then attended Southern Utah University in Cedar City. Delanie moved to Spokane where she worked as a legal assistant for a family law firm, then moved to Salt Lake City and worked in various positions as a legal assistant. She was actively involved in Stage Right Theatre productions, both as an actor, technician and director. Delanie taught theatre classes and coached students at a local fine arts academy as well as writing, producing and directing productions for her church.



Delanie moved to White Pine County and assisted her mother with the high school productions, coaching students individually for Shakespeare Competition. She was an accomplished writer and published a comedy play that was originally produced in Panaca, and at Nevada State Thespian Convention in Las Vegas and which has been produced by high schools all over the country.



While in Salt Lake City, Delanie met the true love of her life, Jed Banta. Their courtship consisted of reading aloud to each other on video chats since she was in Nevada and he was in California. They married in Las Vegs, NV, and moved to San Franisco, where Jed currently works as a chef. They have spent their years together having adventures, cooking and creating a beautiful garden space for her friends and family to emjoy. She was a master baker and provided delicious food for neighbors and friends. She was an avid knitter, and many family members and friends were given gifts of love from her. She was a great listening ear, a thoughtful confidante and a constant cheerleader for those in her sphere of influence. Many of her friends have referred to her as a truly “safe place.”



She is survived by her husband, Jed Banta; her mother, Kathy Jo; her brother Paul Tucker, and sister Whitney Jo Walker. She was deeply loved by her nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles



Delanie will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her unique sense of humor will be sadly missed, her talents will be remembered, and the love she gave to those in her world will continue throughout the lives of those who love her.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.