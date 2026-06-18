Firefighters battle dual wildfires in grasslands and rugged terrain near Caliente

Interagency wildland firefighters are responding to two lightning-caused wildfires burning south of Caliente: the Kane Springs Fire and the Grapevine Fire.

Photo Credit: Seth Trodahl

Kane Springs Fire

The Kane Springs Fire, located approximately 17 miles southwest of Caliente, is estimated at 5,793 acres and remains 0% contained. The fire is burning in short grass and brush. Fire behavior has been active, with periods of rapid spread, torching, and flanking fire activity. Crews, engines, dozers, and aircraft are engaged in suppression efforts. Firefighters are constructing fire line and utilizing air tankers dropping retardant to slow fire spread and support crews on the ground.

Photo Credit: US Wildland Fire Service

Grapevine Fire

The Grapevine Fire, located approximately 10 miles southeast of Caliente in the Clover Mountain Wilderness Area, is estimated at 3,124 acres and remains 0% contained. The fire is burning in timber and steep, rugged terrain. Fire activity remains extreme, with sustained runs through available fuels, groups of trees torching simultaneously, and spotting occurring ahead of the main fire perimeter. Ground and aerial resources continue suppression efforts, utilizing existing road systems and previous burn scars where possible to support containment strategies.

Both fires were discovered midday following recent lightning activity in the area.

Firefighters are facing challenging weather conditions, including above-normal temperatures, single-digit relative humidity, and increasing southwest winds. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, creating conditions that may support increased fire activity and rapid-fire spread.

A Red Flag Warning was issued today and will be in effect June 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The public is asked to avoid fire areas and allow firefighters to safely conduct suppression operations.

For more information:

Kane Springs Fire Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nveld-kane-springs

Ella Mtn 1 Fire Camera: https://alertnevada.live/cam-console/12193

Grapevine Fire Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nveld-grapevine

Highland Peak Fire Camera: https://alertnevada.live/cam-console/12201

BLM Nevada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BLMNevada

NevadaFireInfo.org is your go-to source for wildfire information — real-time maps, fire cameras – fire restrictions – prevention, safety – and fire career opportunities in Nevada.

We urge the public to remember – If you or a loved one are sensitive to smoke, stay indoors when possible until air quality improves. Monitor air quality at: NWS Air Quality