Containment efforts continue amid challenging terrain on Kane Springs and Grapevine Fires

Interagency wildland firefighters continue suppression efforts on the Kane Springs and Grapevine Fires burning south of Caliente.

The Kane Springs Fire is now estimated at 12,448 acres and 10% contained. The fire is burning in short grass, brush and pinyon-juniper fuels approximately 17 miles southwest of Caliente. Firefighters have made progress securing containment line on portions of the eastern flank, where crews continue to mop up hotspots, strengthen existing line and patrol for any remaining heat near the fire’s edge.

Photo Credit: USWFS

Kane Springs Fire.

The northern portion of the fire remains the most active area of the incident. Dry fuels, steep slopes and persistent winds continue to challenge suppression efforts near the head of the fire, where hotshot crews, hand crews, helicopters and Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) are working to slow fire spread and secure containment where conditions allow. Firefighters are employing both direct suppression tactics and contingency planning, identifying opportunities to safely engage the fire while preparing additional holding features in areas where terrain limits access.

The Grapevine Fire is estimated at 11,607 acres and remains 0% contained. The fire is burning in timber and steep, rugged terrain within the Clover Mountain Wilderness Area, approximately 10 miles southeast of Caliente. Yesterday afternoon and into the evening, the fire experienced its most significant growth on the northeast portion of the incident after a spot fire crossed containment features near Pine Wash Road and spread toward the Mud Springs area.

Photo Credit: USWFS

Grapevine Fire.

The most active fire behavior remains within the Clover Mountain Wilderness Area, where steep slopes, rocky terrain and limited access continue to challenge firefighters. Hotshot crews are assessing opportunities for direct engagement on eastern flank while engine crews continue securing containment lines and patrolling previously impacted areas near Pine Valley Dam Road. On the western flank, firefighters are strengthening existing containment features and securing areas where fire activity has moderated.

Response actions

Firefighters will continue to prioritize containment opportunities where natural barriers, roads, previous burn scars and fuel treatments can be incorporated into suppression strategies. On the Kane Springs Fire, crews will focus on securing existing containment lines, mopping up hotspots, and evaluating safe access into rugged terrain near the head of the fire.

On the Grapevine Fire, firefighters will continue strengthening containment features on the western flank while assessing opportunities for direct suppression on the northeastern portion of the fire where recent growth occurred. Hand crews, engine crews and dozers will continue improving and securing containment lines where terrain and conditions allow.

Aircraft will remain engaged on both incidents, using retardant and aerial reconnaissance to slow fire spread, support containment efforts and assist firefighters operating in steep and inaccessible terrain.

Weather and fire behavior

Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist through midweek, accompanied by breezy afternoon winds. Afternoon relative humidity will remain in the single digits, with poor overnight recoveries ranging from the upper teens to the upper 20 percent range. Critically dry fuels will continue to support active fire behavior and the potential for rapid fire growth.

Closures / public safety

There are currently no evacuations in place. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant, avoid activities that could spark a wildfire and provide firefighters the space they need to operate safely.

For the latest information:

Kane Springs Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nveld-kane-springs

Ella Mountain Fire Camera: https://alertnevada.live/cam-console/12193

Grapevine Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nveld-grapevine

Highland Peak Fire Camera: https://alertnevada.live/cam-console/12201

For real-time maps, fire cameras and fire restrictions, visit: NevadaFireInfo.org

Air Quality & Smoke Information

Smoke may be visible from surrounding communities and travel corridors. Individuals sensitive to smoke should limit outdoor activity when conditions worsen and monitor air quality at www.airnow.gov .