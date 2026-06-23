Containment progress continues on Kane Springs Fire while firefighters strengthen lines on Grapevine Fire

Interagency wildland firefighters continue suppression efforts on the Kane Springs and Grapevine Fires burning south of Caliente.

The Kane Springs Fire is currently estimated at 16,104 acres and is now 40% contained. Firefighters continue to hold and strengthen containment lines along much of the fire perimeter, with suppression efforts focused on the western portion of the incident. Fire activity has moderated as the fire moves from heavier fuels into lighter vegetation and more favorable terrain, allowing crews additional opportunities for direct attack. Hand crews, engines, heavy equipment, and aviation resources remain engaged in suppression efforts while firefighters continue to strengthen containment features and prepare for the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds over the coming days.

Courtesy photo. Kane Springs Fire.

The Grapevine Fire is currently estimated at 16,176 acres and 0% contained. Fire activity increased yesterday in the northeastern portion of the fire, where firefighters responded to a run toward the Bunker Pass area. In response, crews and heavy equipment strengthened containment features along Pine Wash Road and Mud Springs, completing approximately seven miles of strategic firing operations overnight to remove fuels ahead of the fire and secure areas impacted by spot fires. Firefighters are continuing to hold and strengthen those completed burn areas today while completing additional firing operations where conditions allow.

Courtesy Photo. Grapevine Fire.

Additional firing operations are planned on the northwestern portion of the fire to tie containment lines into established roads and dozer lines. The southwestern flank remains in patrol and mop-up status, while firefighters continue suppression efforts in the southeastern wilderness area where rugged terrain, heavy vegetation, and limited road access continue to challenge operations.

Response Actions

Firefighters on both incidents continue to engage in suppression activities utilizing engines, hand crews, dozers, masticators, and aviation resources. Crews are strengthening containment lines, improving road systems, conducting strategic firing operations, and securing completed line where conditions allow. Existing roads, fuel breaks, and previous burn scars remain key components of the containment strategy.

Incident Management Transition

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered for the Grapevine Fire and will assume command of the incident tomorrow morning. Incoming personnel are currently shadowing operations and participating in transition briefings to ensure continuity of suppression efforts.

Weather and Fire Behavior

Hot, dry weather and low humidity continue to support active fire behavior across both incidents. Steep terrain, dry vegetation, and afternoon winds remain significant challenges to containment efforts. Fire managers are also monitoring the potential for isolated thunderstorms in the coming days. While little precipitation is anticipated, gusty and erratic outflow winds associated with thunderstorms could influence fire activity and test containment lines.

Closures / Public Safety

There are currently no evacuations associated with either fire. Residents and travelers are encouraged to remain aware of changing fire conditions and exercise caution while recreating or traveling in the area. The public is reminded to avoid flying drones near wildfires. If you fly, we can’t.

For the latest information:

Kane Springs Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nveld-kane-springs

Ella Mountain Fire Camera: https://alertnevada.live/cam-console/12193

Grapevine Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nveld-grapevine

Highland Peak Fire Camera: https://alertnevada.live/cam-console/12201

For real-time maps, fire cameras, and fire restrictions, visit: NevadaFireInfo.org

Air Quality & Smoke Information

Smoke may be visible from surrounding communities and travel corridors. Individuals sensitive to smoke should limit outdoor activity when conditions worsen and monitor air quality at www.airnow.gov .