OBITUARY: Jeniel Brinkerhoff Connell

Jeniel Brinkerhoff Connell

Jeniel Brinkerhoff Connell, lovingly known by family, friends, and countless others as “Grandma J,” passed way June 17, 2026. She was born July 1, 1941, in Glendale, Utah, to Loa DeMille Brinkerhoff and Sylas Vaughn Brinkerhoff. She lived a life filled with love, service, hard work, and devotion to her family and community.



Jeniel was first married to Roy Dean Cox August 12, 1958 and together they welcomed three beautiful children; Leann Cox Herman, Jodean Cox Scow, and Roy Dale Cox. Following Roy’s passing October 25, 1965, Jeniel continued to raise her family with strength, determination, and unwavering love.



On August 12, 1967, she married Cleo Kent Connell, and together they added two more children to their family: Lyle Kent Connell and Cody Chris Connell. Together they raised their 5 children as well as had open arms to all the other children who would later walk into their home. Jeniel embraced motherhood wholeheartedly and found her greatest joy in caring for and supporting her family.



Jeniel possessed a fierce spirit yet carried a gentle heart. To nearly everyone who knew her, she was simply “Grandma J.” She was famous for her homemade bread, delicious cooking, and exceptional baking. Whether in the kitchen, helping on the ranch, cheering from the sidelines, or coaching youth sports, Jeniel gave her all. She had a gift for making everyone feel welcome and loved, and her home was always a place where family, friends, and strangers alike were greeted with warmth and kindness.



Her life was defined by service, generosity, and a deep love for others. She was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose influence will continue to be felt for generations.

She is survived by all 5 of her Children: Leann (Jeff) Herman, Jodean (Budd) Scow, Dale Cox, Kent Connell, and Cody Connell; 15 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers; 1 sister; and countless nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends who will cherish her memory.



Jeniel was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, both of her husbands: Roy Dean Cox and Cleo Kent Connell; two brothers, and one beloved grandson.



Graveside services will be held June 25, 2026 @ 9:30 AM MST at the Washington City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, (435) 986-9100.



Though her hands rarely rested and her work was never done, Jeniel’s greatest legacy is the love she gave so freely. Her family and friends will forever remember her strength, compassion, laughter, and the comforting smell of fresh bread from her kitchen. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.