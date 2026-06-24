Caliente proclaims Amateur Radio Week ahead of field day

Amateur radio operators throughout Lincoln County are preparing for one of the largest emergency communications exercises in North America as the City of Caliente proclaims June 22 through June 28 as Amateur Radio Week.

The proclamation, issued by Mayor Steve Rowe, recognizes the longstanding contributions of amateur radio operators who provide volunteer communications support during emergencies, public events and severe weather. It also recognizes the annual ARRL Field Day exercise, which will take place June 27 and 28.

For Lincoln County Emergency Communication Coordinator Charles Reifsnyder, Field Day is much more than a weekend on the radio.

“It’s like checking the oil and making sure the tire pressure is right before a race,” Reifsnyder said. “The days leading up to Field Day give us the opportunity to make sure all of our equipment is working properly. If a communications emergency happens, we know our radios, antennas, power systems and operators are ready.”

Throughout the week leading up to Field Day, local operators inspect equipment, test portable power sources, check antennas and prepare communication stations before deploying them into the field.

Unlike everyday radio operations, Field Day challenges operators to establish fully functioning communication stations in locations where they would not normally operate. Using generators, batteries or solar power, participants practice building independent communications networks that can function even when internet service, cell towers or telephone systems are unavailable.

“Among all the things we do, one of our most important jobs is providing emergency communications when other communications are down,” Reifsnyder said.

Lincoln County amateur radio operators regularly support local agencies and organizations, including law enforcement, fire departments, county commissions and town boards. Through letters of understanding with organizations such as the American Red Cross and other emergency response partners, amateur radio volunteers can also help relay critical information into and out of evacuation areas when traditional communication systems have failed.

During Field Day, operators across North America attempt to contact as many other amateur radio stations as possible over a 24-hour period. Depending on conditions, between 18,000 and 30,000 operators may be on the air at the same time, creating one of the busiest weekends of the year for amateur radio.

While making contacts is part of the event, Reifsnyder said the larger purpose is ensuring operators can communicate anywhere in the world if the need arises.

“We may need to send a message out of an affected area and have it relayed back through other operators,” he said. “Field Day lets us practice those skills before they’re needed.”

Lincoln County currently has 22 licensed amateur radio operators, with approximately seven or eight expected to actively participate in this year’s activities.

Amateur radio has served communities for more than a century by providing independent communications during disasters, supporting public events and assisting emergency responders. Because amateur radio operates independently of commercial communications infrastructure, stations can often be established within minutes using portable equipment and alternative power sources.

Residents interested in learning more about amateur radio or observing Field Day activities are encouraged to contact Lincoln County Emergency Communication Coordinator Charles Reifsnyder at 775-962-1384 or ad7oy@arrl.net.