Agape Baptist Church invites children to ‘Emerald Crossing’ Vacation Bible School

Children throughout the Caliente area are invited to climb aboard for a week of faith, fun and adventure as Agape Baptist Church hosts its annual Vacation Bible School beginning Monday, July 6.

This year’s theme, “Emerald Crossing: Discovering Jesus Always Leads Us Home,” will take children ages 3 through 12 on a railroad-themed adventure. The schedule is filled with Bible lessons, games, music, crafts and activities designed to help young people grow in their faith while making new friends.

Courtesy photo

Agape Baptist Church will host “Emerald Crossing” VBS July 6–10, centered on the theme, “Discovering Jesus Always Leads Us Home.”

Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening at Agape Baptist Church, 790 A St. in Caliente.

Throughout the week, participants will explore the message found in John 14:6, where Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life.” Organizers say the week will focus on engaging lessons, fellowship and hands-on activities, helping children discover that Jesus always leads us home.

Families are encouraged to register their children and join the church for an exciting week centered on faith, friendship and fun.

For more information about Vacation Bible School, contact Agape Baptist Church at 775-726-3100 or visit during the event.