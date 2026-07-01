Lincoln County gets ready for 250th Independence day

As the semiquincentennial of the United States of America draws closer, Lincoln County is preparing a variety of special celebrations to mark this historic event. Though it has faced trials and turbulence from without and within for most of its existence, the Land of Liberty has somehow overcome it all.

Lincoln County, in comparison, has only existed for a little over half the life span of our great nation, yet within it rests a microcosm of the American dream.

As people return to Lincoln County, their reasons vary. Those who grew up here say they wish to reconnect with their roots, while those from outside the county cite the small-town, family-centered nature of the area as their reason for relocating. But as one speeds along the highway through Alamo to Hiko, drives down Main Street Caliente, stops in at the Panaca Market or fuels up at Tillies, there’s ample proof that this county loves its nation. From the flags on homes and on Main Street to the parades around the county, Lincoln County residents embrace their nation.

Add to that the considerable number of veterans who call the county home, the pioneer heritage of those who settled the area and the overall pro-American sentiment of our towns, and you get a small picture of what it is to be an American.