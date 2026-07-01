New Workforce training funds available

Lincoln County residents interested in starting a new career or building new job skills may soon have additional opportunities through Lincoln County Workforce Services.

Workforce organizers announced a new program year is beginning, bringing new funding for eligible individuals seeking occupational skills training in high-demand career fields.

Training assistance may be available for careers including commercial truck driving (CDL), health care, welding, construction trades, office administration, business and other in-demand occupations.

The program is designed to assist individuals who are unemployed, underemployed or considering a career change by helping cover the cost of qualifying training programs.

Workforce encourages anyone interested in expanding their skills or pursuing a new career to contact the office to learn more about eligibility requirements and available training opportunities.

For additional information, contact Lincoln County Workforce Services at 775-726-3800.