Veterans invited to ride on Caliente 4th of July Parade float

As Caliente prepares to celebrate Independence Day, local organizers are inviting veterans and active-duty military members to take part in this year’s Fourth of July Parade as honored guests.

The invitation comes as communities across the country commemorate America’s 250th anniversary. Organizers hope to recognize the service and sacrifice of local men and women who have served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces by inviting them to ride on a special veterans parade float.

The recognition is open to both past and present members of the military.

“This is an opportunity for our community to recognize and thank you for your courage, sacrifice and unwavering dedication to our nation,” organizers shared in the announcement. “We would be privileged to honor those who have served as we celebrate this historic milestone in America’s history.”

Veterans who would like to participate in the parade are encouraged to contact Kenny Davis by calling or texting 702-491-2184.

Organizers are also asking community members to help spread the word so local veterans who may be interested have an opportunity to participate.

The veterans float will be part of the annual Fourth of July Parade in Caliente, offering the community a chance to publicly recognize those who have served while celebrating Independence Day.