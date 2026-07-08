Lincoln County to host Rural Assembly Everywhere event

On Saturday, July 25, residents from across Lincoln County are invited to gather at the Caliente Depot Ballroom for Rural Assembly Everywhere, a free community event focused on celebrating rural life and exploring what connects small communities across America.

Courtesy Photo

The free community event will bring neighbors together to celebrate rural life, share ideas and discuss the opportunities and challenges facing rural communities across America.

Hosted by the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism, the event is part of a nationwide Rural Assembly initiative that brings rural communities together to share ideas, celebrate local culture and discuss the opportunities and challenges unique to rural America.

Throughout the afternoon, attendees will watch highlights from a national Rural Assembly broadcast featuring conversations with leaders from rural communities nationwide. Between those segments, the focus turns to Lincoln County, giving local residents an opportunity to visit with neighbors, share their own experiences and talk about why they choose to call this place home.

Rural Assembly Everywhere will be held Saturday, July 25, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Caliente Depot Ballroom, 100 Depot Ave. in Caliente. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided.

The gathering is intended to strengthen connections within the community while giving residents an opportunity to see how rural towns across the country are finding new ways to support and celebrate rural life.

Whether the connection to rural life comes through agriculture, recreation, small business, education, tourism or simply growing up here, every perspective has value.