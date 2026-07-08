OBITUARY: Jeannine Dolores Canning

Jeannine Dolores Canning

Jeannine Dolores Canning passed peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her husband on July 7, 2026. She was born May, 18, 1941 in Gogama, Ontario Canada to the late Jean & Florian St. Croix.

She married Stanley December 26, 1959. They were married for 67 years. Together for 69. They had four boys: Gordon, Stacy, Darin, and Warren. But many more claimed her as theirs.

In 1966 the family moved to Bishop California. Alongside raising her four boys, Jeannine became a nurse aide. She got her U.S. citizenship August, 10, 1984. They moved to Alamo in 1975 where she remained for the rest of her life.

Jeannine will be remembered for her big personality and tiny body and her Timeless Avon perfume. She was an extraordinary mother and grandmother, attending all sports and school activities. She could do everything. She was a cake maker, seamstress, quilt maker, cook, holiday host, solitaire expert, was fluent in French and had a love for collecting all things frog. She was a cherished member of the community and spent years volunteering her time. She was “Grandma Jean” to all.

She is survived by her husband Stanley; her sons: Boomer (Susan) and Warren (Lola); her daughter-in-law Leah; grandchildren: Shawn, Nicole, Derek, Jessica, Shasta, Travis, Chassy, Shauna, Trey, Wesley, Chanae, Addie, and Garrett; her sister Annette; and 21 great grandchildren: Gunnar, Gaige, Hayden, Langston, Levi, Cazlynn, Stacen, Kota, Knight, Knox, Hunter, Shelby, Boston, Brooklee, Maverik, Blayk, Memphis, Riot, Daylon, Cohen, and Quigley.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Aline, Yvette, and Flo; her sons: Stacy and Darin; her grandson Garrett; her daughter-in -law Terilyn; and her nephew Michael Belec.

A viewing will be held Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at the Southern Nevada Mortuary in Caliente, NV.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pahranagat Valley High School in Alamo, NV. A follow-up gathering will be held at the Canning residences.

She will be deeply missed by all.