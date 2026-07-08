Sheriff’s Office continues speed enforcement campaign

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a safe Independence Day weekend, with no major traffic accidents recorded on county roadways during the Fourth of July holiday.

The announcement comes as the Sheriff’s Office continues participating in Nevada’s statewide “Joining Forces” traffic safety campaign, a high-visibility enforcement effort aimed at reducing speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors. The campaign began July 1 and is scheduled to continue through July 20.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, motorists can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence on roadways throughout Lincoln County as deputies and troopers focus on drivers who exceed posted speed limits or travel too fast for road conditions.

Sheriff Derek Foremaster credited residents and visitors for helping make the holiday weekend a safe one.

“We are incredibly thankful that residents and visitors prioritized safety, resulting in zero major traffic incidents through July 4th,” Foremaster said. “However, with the summer heat, local events and active wildfires in the region, road safety remains a daily priority. Speeding significantly reduces your ability to react to sudden hazards, and we want to ensure that every traveler continues to arrive home safely.”

The Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists that safe driving involves more than simply obeying the posted speed limit. Drivers are encouraged to adjust their speed for changing conditions, including reduced visibility, summer storms, heavy traffic and wildfire activity that may affect local roadways.

The Joining Forces campaign is a statewide partnership involving the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies working together to reduce traffic crashes through increased education and enforcement.

Funding for the additional enforcement patrols is provided through a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages visiting motorists traveling through Lincoln County during the busy summer season to slow down, stay alert and help support Nevada’s goal of zero traffic fatalities. For additional safe driving information and resources, visit ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.