Lynx football remains undefeated with one-score win over Milford

The Lincoln County High School football team improved to 4-0 with a 42-35 win over Milford in Panaca on Friday, Sept. 11. LCHS senior quarterback Kavon Almaraz rushed 23 times for 208 yards, tossed two touchdown passes and had a 60-yard kick return touchdown.

Photo by Charles Reifsnyder

Lincoln Willingham blitzing against Milford.

It was the second time this season that the Lynx played a one-score game in which the final score wasn’t indicative of the game played.

“We were winning 35-14 in both of our one score wins. Our fourth quarter points allowed is somewhat concerning to us. One factor is that we have been able to get our younger/less experienced kids in the fourth quarter to gain valuable game experience,” said LCHS head coach Kevin Hannig. “The concerning factor is I do see fatigue and game situations, [like] winning by three scores, affecting our focus and execution late in games. Credit to our opponents for continuing to play hard and making us earn the wins in the end.”

LCHS junior Daxton Donohue caught both touchdown passes from Almaraz for 86 yards, and sophomore Braydon Miller busted an 85-yard rushing touchdown.

On the defensive side, Ryder Stoker recovered the fumble he forced on a sack and had three tackles. Donohue added an interception. Sophomore Joaquin Zuniga and junior Lincoln Willingham led the Lynx with 11 tackles, and Layton Stevens added nine.

“Our kids have proved that they can handle adversity and respond positively when things don’t go our way, and that is going to go a long way in league play. We’re not necessarily worried about anything entering this road stretch in our schedule…Our focus is one week at a time. Value every rep in practice and improve our conditioning and focus.”

Photo by Charles Reifsnyder

Flag display for the 911 Memorial Program at the game between LCHS and Milford High School presented by the Panaca Fire District.

Players and fans also paused to recognize the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. As part of the memorial tribute, the Panaca Fire District displayed a large American flag from the top of a fire truck ladder overlooking the field. Players, students and those in attendance paid tribute to the flag and remembered the lives lost and sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001.

Next up for Lincoln County is three straight on the road, starting at the Battle Mountain Longhorns, who are also undefeated and ranked second overall in Division 2A according to MaxPreps. The Lynx are ranked third, so it should be one of the best games of the season.