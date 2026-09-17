Motorcycle racing excitement comes to Panaca two weekends in a row

Motorcycle racing will bring two weekends of action to Panaca, beginning Sept. 18 and 19 with the sixth round of the 2026 AMA National Hare and Hound Series, “The Muley Run,” hosted by the Silver State Trailblazers.

The weekend will kick off Friday afternoon from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Panaca. The afternoon will include a “Meet the Pros” autograph session and spaghetti dinner fundraiser, with dinner proceeds going to the LCHS Lady Lynx basketball team. Tech inspection and sign-ups will also take place from 5 to 7 p.m.

Racing kicks off Saturday at 7:15 a.m. with the youth races. The Main Event Race with the “Big Guys and Gals” begins at 11:30 a.m., with racers traversing an 80-mile course east and southeast of Panaca.

The event brings hundreds of racers and spectators to the area each year. Those in the area of the fairgrounds are encouraged to stop by and check out the action. Residents and visitors should also use caution in the areas east and southeast of Panaca throughout Saturday.

The motorcycle racing action will return the following weekend, Sept. 25 and 26, with the third and final round of the 2026 Nevada State Racing Association’s “Triple Crown Series.”

The “Hot Springs Grand Prix” motorcycle race will be held on private property and in areas north and northwest of Panaca, off Panaca Spring Road and north of the Hot Springs.

Racing begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, with the youth races. The big bikes will begin racing at 1 p.m.

All are welcome to come watch the high-speed action. Those traveling through these areas of town are asked to use caution throughout the event and help welcome the racers to the Panaca community.