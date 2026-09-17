Panaca Town Board recognizes Linda O’Connor Lee for years of service

For Linda O’Connor Lee, serving Panaca has taken many forms over the years, from helping preserve the town’s history to serving on local boards and lending a hand to neighbors who need it.

Courtesy photo

Linda O’Connor Lee stands outside the Panaca Heritage Center, where she currently serves as president.

Those years of involvement were recently recognized by the Panaca Town Board, which honored Lee as an outstanding Panaca citizen and presented her with a gift card in appreciation of her contributions to the community.

Lee previously served as board president, taking an active role in the community she and her family call home.

Her involvement has continued through several organizations. Lee currently serves as president of both the Panaca Heritage Center and the Panaca Cemetery Corporation, helping preserve pieces of the community’s history for future generations.

That interest in Panaca’s past has extended beyond her work with local organizations. Lee and her husband compiled “150 Years in Meadow Valley,” documenting the history of the community and the people who helped shape it.

When Panaca celebrated its Sesquicentennial, Lee once again found herself involved. She served on the committee and volunteered for numerous projects surrounding the celebration of the town’s 150-year history.

Much of Lee’s service, however, has taken place outside of official titles. She has served in numerous church callings and has continued to volunteer her time helping older residents throughout the community.

Along the way, she has balanced that involvement with family life as a devoted wife and mother of six sons.

The board’s recognition brought those different pieces of Lee’s service together, acknowledging not one particular position or project, but the many ways she has contributed to Panaca over the years.

From serving in town government and preserving local history to volunteering through her church and helping neighbors, Lee’s involvement reflects the kind of community service that often happens quietly and over many years.

The Panaca Town Board thanked Lee for her continued dedication and the many ways she has helped serve the community she calls home.