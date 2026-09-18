Panther football win streak ends at 10

The Pahranagat Valley High School football team’s 10-game winning streak dating back to last season finally came to an end at the hands of the undefeated Williams (Ariz.) Vikings, 61-36, in Bullhead City, Ariz. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The Panthers remain unbeaten in league play, but head coach Brett Hansen was happy to have Williams on the schedule to challenge his defending Southern 1A champions.

“I’m super glad we were able to schedule Williams. Over the years we have been able to play them a bit, and they are a great program. Always very well-coached and very good teams,” Hansen commented. “This year’s team for them is no exception–a fast, physical football team. We enjoyed the challenge, and I’m grateful they were able to have room for us on their schedule as well.”

The Vikings attacked the Panther secondary, passing for 258 yards. Both teams had 17 first downs, but Pahranagat Valley was 1-for-7 on third down. The teams combined for seven scores in the second quarter, including a 93-yard punt return by the Panthers and a 60-yard kickoff return by Williams to close the half up two scores.

PVHS junior quarterback Bronson Fiatoa rushed 18 times for 82 yards and three touchdowns, completed seven of 13 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions. Senior Rex Marshall led the Panthers with 129 yards rushing and one touchdown. Classmate Braxten Tsosie was Fiatoa’s top target, catching five balls for 87 yards and a touchdown. One catch went for 68 yards, so fans of both teams had plenty of big plays to cheer about.

“Needles High School put on a great event down at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, which was also a cool experience to play there,” Hansen said. “Just need to keep getting better fundamentally, and every chance we get to be on the field is a chance to work to get better.”

The Panthers are off this weekend before hosting Beaver Dam (1-2, 1-1) in a big league game in front of a homecoming crowd on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. PVHS remains unbeaten in league play dating back to Sept. 26 of last year. The Panthers’ NIAA record of 104 consecutive victories from 2008 to 2016 also remains unthreatened.