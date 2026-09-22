Lincoln County emergency services log 114 calls

Lincoln County first responders responded to a total of 114 calls during the past week, with activity ranging from property-related complaints and criminal investigations to coroner cases and a medical emergency.

Among the more notable calls were the recovery of a stolen motorcycle, a trespassing complaint, two coroner cases and a theft report, with incidents reported in Alamo and Caliente.

On Sept. 14, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a trespassing complaint in Alamo. Deputies investigated the report, but no citations were issued and no arrests were made.

The following day, Sept. 15, deputies in Alamo recovered a motorcycle that had previously been reported stolen. One individual was arrested in connection with the recovery.

Also on Sept. 15, a coroner case was reported in Caliente. Officials determined the death was hospice-related, and no further investigation was required.

On Sept. 20, deputies responded to another coroner case in Alamo. That incident remains under investigation, and no additional details were available at the time of the report.On Sept. 20, deputies responded to a coroner case near Alamo involving human skeletal remains discovered at the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge. The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies also responded to a theft call in Caliente. No arrests had been made in connection with that report as of the latest update.

Pahranagat Valley Fire & Ambulance responded to one medical call in the Alamo area during the reporting period. The patient was transported to a hospital for additional evaluation and treatment.