Lady Lynx win Silver State 3K Open division; boys second

The Lincoln County High School girls cross country team dominated the open division of the Silver State 3K race in Boulder City on Saturday, Sept. 19, despite a shortened warm-up due to a late arrival.

Senior Sadie Ivins won her heat of 62 participants with a personal best time of 12:36.4. Not far behind in third was freshman Lillie Ivins with a personal record time of 13:08.3, and in fourth was sophomore Kylee Graf with a personal best time of 13:12.2.

LCHS junior Kensley Bleak and freshman Kynlee Lytle both finished in the top-10, with Bleak taking eighth by less than a second over Lytle in ninth. Both broke their personal records in 3,000-meter races.

Coronado came close to challenging the Lady Lynx for the top team spot with second-, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-place finishes, but Lincoln taking three of the top four spots was too much to overcome.

The LCHS boys also had three runners finish atop the field of 108, taking all three podium spots to finish second to Coronado as a team. Sophomore Bradley Pike ran a blazing fast 3K in 9:33.4, a personal best. Senior William Pike was second with a personal record time of 10:06.5, and sophomore Mason Lamb was third with a personal best time of 10:29.9.

“I was happy with everyone’s results. I thought the students did very well under some tough circumstances. We departed Panaca at 2:30 a.m. due to events beyond our control, and we arrived at the venue very late,” LCHS head coach Lacie Pearson said. “The boys had just enough time to run off the bus and straight to the start line and do a few run-outs before the gun went off. They still ran superbly despite no warm-up.”

The Lynx cross country teams are at the 2026 Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational at Basic High School on Saturday, Sept. 26. Varsity races start at 7 a.m.

“We still have some tough work to do, but I am satisfied with both our boys and girls teams’ progression to this point in the season,” Pearson said.