Last chance to use senior nutrition coupons at Caliente Farmers’ Market

Local seniors participating in the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program have one more Caliente Farmers’ Market day to use their 2026 coupons before they expire.

The Caliente Farmers’ Market will be open Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. With program coupons expiring Sept. 30, Saturday will be the final market day for local participants to use them.

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Local seniors encouraged to use their 2026 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons before they expire Sept. 30.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides eligible seniors with coupons that can be redeemed for fresh, unprocessed fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey at approved Nevada farmers’ markets and roadside stands.

The coupons are valued at $5 each and must be used by Sept. 30.

Seniors who would like more information about obtaining or using the coupons can contact Amber Box at Lincoln County Human Services at 775-962-8084.

The Caliente Farmers Market is located at 360 Lincoln St. in Caliente. In addition to the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons, the market regularly accepts cash, credit and debit cards, EBT and Venmo.

The market will continue beyond this weekend; however, Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons will no longer be valid after Sept. 30.

For more information about the Caliente Farmers’ Market and upcoming programs, contact LeFevre Farm at 775-962-2664.